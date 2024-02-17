Square has just released its fourth annual Future of Commerce report, shedding light on anticipated trends in the restaurant, retail, and beauty industries. Conducted in collaboration with Wakefield Research, the report synthesizes feedback from thousands of business owners and consumers across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, offering a comprehensive outlook on the evolving business landscape.
Square's Foresees 2024 as a Pivotal Year for Automation and Expansion
From https://smallbiztrends.com
February 17, 2024
