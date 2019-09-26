The virtual office isn’t just a benefit to small businesses looking to grow quickly — at least faster than they would in a physical office.
But now, we’re seeing signs that this is truly something your employees, current and future, may prefer.
This week, a new report from Owl Labs found that 34% of your employees would likely consider a pay cut to work remotely.
Yes, you read that right. Employees would take a pay cut just for the liberty of working remotely.
Top Story: Report Says Remote Employees May Work for LessPosted by lyceum under News
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on September 26, 2019 11:53 am
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
amabaie
-
mikehartman1
-
LimeWood
-
robinandy58
-
kingofcontent92
-
logistico
-
JoshRed
-
advertglobal
-
FutureVision
-
AmyJordan
-
profmarketing
-
leonesimmy
-
fundpr
-
DigiTechBlog
-
businessluv
-
2013Taxes
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
FastSwings
-
WilliamHadleytb
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments