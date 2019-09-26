The virtual office isn’t just a benefit to small businesses looking to grow quickly — at least faster than they would in a physical office.

But now, we’re seeing signs that this is truly something your employees, current and future, may prefer.

This week, a new report from Owl Labs found that 34% of your employees would likely consider a pay cut to work remotely.

Yes, you read that right. Employees would take a pay cut just for the liberty of working remotely.

