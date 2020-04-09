28
Trucking companies are facing unique challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to deliver, food/medicine and protective equipment and other supplies. The American Trucking Associations recently praised the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for supplying assistance to truckers.


