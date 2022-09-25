How do you know when you have the best blog post among the uncountable articles out there on the internet? Or, better yet, what does the success of a blog mean to you? For most bloggers, success means crafting an engaging post that captivates and draws the reader in. On a broader level, the success of blogging websites depends largely on increased traffic, leads and conversions.



But how do you know when your blog gains enough traction to be successful? It’s easy to keep writing without knowing whether you’re getting any results. But if you want to make money blogging, you have to use certain key performance indicators (blogging KPIs) or action deliverables to rate your blog post’s performance.

