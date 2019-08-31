Digital marketing has reshaped the hotel industry and how they get customers.
Through new advanced technology and tools customer now has taken control of their own experience. And for hotels, this impacts how they build and nurture relationships with potential and existing customers.
How can hotels gain a new competitive advantage, drive more direct bookings, with new, innovate digital marketing strategies?
10 Digital Marketing Strategies for Hotels that Connect with the Customer and You Don’t Want to miss in 2020Posted by AreMorch under Online Marketing
