Having a website in just English is so...2021. If you want to expand your reach into global markets, consider translating your site.
10 Great Reasons To Translate Your WebsitePosted by smpayton under Online Marketing
From https://localizejs.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: steefen on January 10, 2022 10:13 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
1 hour 30 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin
3 days ago
Having a website translated into other languages is a smart marketing strategy especially for a business website with an appealing product to the global audience.
Though there are software one can use to translate content into other languages, having a human translator is more preferable and considered.
Thanks for sharing.