If you thought link building was dead, think again.
Before 2012 link building was a relatively straightforward affair.
The more links you had pointed at your website, the higher your ranking in the search engines.
That simple formula was crushed beneath the Google Penguin update of 2012.
But link building didn’t die.
In fact, quality link building was never affected at all.
101 Experts Share their Top Link Building Techniques - Online Marketing BlogPosted by pvariel under Online Marketing
From https://www.guestcrew.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on January 7, 2020 10:57 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
4 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin