Whether it’s a funny clip on Instagram, a short intro clip in an email, or a video wrap-up from a networking event, video content is one of the most effective ways of capturing and engaging your audience.



From higher rates of information retention to getting more information across in a short space of time, there are many benefits to incorporating video into your marketing strategy. Below, we dig into some of the main perks of investing in video and we share best practices for getting started right away.

