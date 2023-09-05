SEO is a powerful strategy that can help your business grow online. By optimizing your website for search engines, you can get your website to appear higher in the search results and attract traffic. SEO influencer marketing can be a powerful combo.



One effective way to boost your SEO is with influencer marketing. Many believe that influencer marketing is merely a social marketing strategy that supports brand growth through awareness creation and drives sales directly.



However, you can still use it to improve your SEO results and position your brand as a leading authority in your niche through search engines.



But why choose influencer marketing to boost your SEO?

