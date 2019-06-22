16
50+ Places to Promote Your Next Blog Post

50+ Places to Promote Your Next Blog Post - https://wellbuildyourblog.com Avatar Posted by Wademcm under Online Marketing
From https://wellbuildyourblog.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on June 22, 2019 10:45 am
This post is a resource list of 50+ places and methods for promoting your blog post and reach more people. It's perfect for bloggers and marketers of all levels!



Written by lyceum
1 day 6 hours ago

Wade: You could find my different podcasts listed on my About page on EGO NetCast:

https://egonetcast.com/about

Talking about podcasting, I recently did a Mastermind session ("Podcasting 101: How to Guest On, Start, Run and Develop a Podcast: AMA with Martin Lindeskog") on this site.

https://blog.bizsugar.com/2019/05/31/podcasting-101-ama-martin-lindeskog/

All the Best,

Martin
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Wade: AllTop has changed since Guy Kawasaki & et al. handed it over. You can't submit your own blog or site to AllTop at the moment. I have now created a new custom page on AllTop. I had one in the past, but it is not working any longer. I have tweeted you! ;)

Thanks for sharing your progress regarding Mix.

Yes, I have a few things going on... :)

Do you listen to podcasts?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by Wademcm
1 day 17 hours ago

I've been left behind with AllTop then! I better revise. I do listen to podcasts, what's the link to yours? I'll check it out!
Written by Wademcm
2 days ago

Hi everyone - if you have any tips you'd like to share with us, please leave a comment, I'd love to see what promotional methods people are using :)
Written by Wademcm
2 days ago

Hey Martin, Alltop still seems to be kicking. I've received a little traffic on Mix, not quite as good as when it was StumbleUpon but I'm still working on it a bit.

I love Twitter for promotion too, it's so powerful with a little education. Sounds like you've got a few good things going :)
Written by lyceum
2 days ago

Wade: I like to use Twitter, Instagram, and my podcasts including the blogs.

I have signed up for Mix, but I have done so much there lately. Is it working for you?

Btw: Is AllTop still around?

All the Best,

Martin
