How can you create one for your small business blog? What content strategy are you using in growing your online business?

One of the top three content marketing strategies for B2B marketers is blogs. That is why 90% of marketers are using content marketing for business growth.

In fact, according to research, 78% of marketers say content creation is the primary contributing factor to their consistent successes.



Written by lyceum
1 hour 47 minutes ago

Lisa: I hear you! I think the connection part is the most important. How could the the content creation reach thinking individuals, and how could you continue the conversation.

"Content is King, Context is Queen, and Conversation should be Pres(ID)ent."

Best Premises,

Martin
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Lisa: Which step do you think is the most important, at the moment?
Written by Inspiretothrive
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Establishing your content objectives; know why you are writing! Don't just write to write, that one took me a few years to understand Martin. Which one do you think is the most important?
