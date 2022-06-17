Do you dream of making money from a blog? Well, it helps significantly if you choose one of the right types of blogs that are set up from the start to generate revenue.



Even if you’re feeling your idea may be unrealistic, I’m here to tell you it’s definitely possible to make money from a blog. I’m an example of this in practice. These days, I’m a full-time blogger, podcaster, and content marketing consultant. I’ve worked with Fortune 500 brands and top startups—including LinkedIn, Google, and Adobe to name a few.



If you're considering blogging for profit, choose one of these popular types of blogs (that's designed to earn from the start). Here's how.

