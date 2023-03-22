16
Vote
13 Comment
It’s been over 10 years since I began blogging at Inspire to Thrive. Since then, it has become a business and an inspiration for me.

In that time, I have learned a lot about how to blog successfully and make it pay off for my business.

I want to share some of the lessons I have learned with you so that you can use them to your advantage in your own blogging journey.


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 days ago

David: Yes, good old time! ;) I started with blogging on Blogger in 2002. I have to search for the word "WebLog" was first used... ;)
- 1 +



Written by pvariel
6 days ago

Hi Lisa,

Congrats.

Great going

dropped a comment there.

Keep going!

Miles to go....
- 1 +



Written by lyceum
6 days ago

Phil: How long time have you been blogging? Did you see my email? ;)
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
6 days ago

Thank you Philip, I appreciate that. Yes another decade to go :)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Lisa: I think so. Thanks for sharing! :)
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
7 days ago

19 years, I think.
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
6 days ago

@Lyceum Remember how the word "blogging" did not exist back then? And no CMS? It was all hand-coding, essentially an article directory in sequence.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Congrats! I have been blogging since 2002. :)
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
7 days ago

Wow David!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 days ago

Congrats Lisa!
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
7 days ago

Thank you Martin. Hoping new bloggers can learn from my mistakes there.
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
7 days ago

Congrats on the blogaversary.
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
7 days ago

Thank you David, how many years is it for you now?
- 1 +



