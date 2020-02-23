As customers -and humans- we process visual information very quickly.



And we make judges upon this information as quickly, while rarely do we ever give a second chance to anything we don’t like at first sight.



Which is what makes visual branding important.

Visual branding is the sum of many things.



These things include those elements that will determine the (visual) aspects of your brand identity.

Elements such as:

- Colour

- Style

- Logo

- Values

+6 more



