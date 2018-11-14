Stop posting content without a plan and start improving your content's readability for a dramatic increase in customer engagement and ROI.



If you were stranded in a foreign land and couldn’t communicate the most basic thoughts, what would you do?



How would you communicate?



Communication is the key, you’re not a content publisher – you’re a communicator.



And what is it exactly you have to communicate to your audience?





It’s gotta be something of value, something they’re interested in.

