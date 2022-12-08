26
Anchor Text: The Complete Guide for Better SEO

Anchor Text: The Complete Guide for Better SEO
From https://erikemanuelli.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on December 8, 2022 9:34 am
Anchor text is an integral part of any SEO strategy.

Search engines use it as a way to determine the relevance of a page, and it’s one of the main ways to judge the quality of a link.

This guide will discuss what it is, the different types, and everything you should know about it.

It will also provide some helpful tips for using it to your advantage!


Comments


Written by erikemanuelli
3 days ago

What's your favorite anchor text formula?
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Erik: I do not know yet! ;)
- 0 +



Share your small business tips with the community!
