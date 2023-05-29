16
You need analytics to grow your website, but that doesn't mean you need to use Google. Find out how you can track visits without Google Analytics.


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Ben: Thanks for the information!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Ben: Is it easy to move from one plugin to Independent Analytics?
- 0 +



Written by BenJackson
4 hours ago

There isn't a way to transfer existing data into Independent Analytics, but it's very easy to install and use. You can install it just like any other WP plugin and tracking starts immediately.
- 0 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
4 days ago

Thanks Ben, good to know there are alternatives out there especially with their upcoming changes
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Lisa: I say the same. I want to pick an alternative to Google's analytics in the long run.
- 1 +



Share your small business tips with the community!
