Crafting a perfect headline is arguably the most difficult part of content creation. After all, this is the very first piece of text your audience will encounter before they even get to the nitty gritty of the article.



Did you know that a whopping 80% of people will only read article titles while only 20% will take the time to read the rest?



You don’t want to spend valuable time and energy creating an article only to have it dismissed by your potential audience, do you? Of course not!



An ideal situation would be for your articles to be read and shared—a lot!

