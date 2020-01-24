Creative Keyword Research
The title says it all. Being creative with keyword research means:
Looking in places few bother to look;
Arranging your content in such a way so that each keyword ends where other begins; and together they form the sequence called “total knowledge” about “X”.
It sounds complicated, but it’s dead simple and here’s exactly what you need to do:
Creative Keyword Research- 3 Tactics for Finding Better Keyword IdeasPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on January 24, 2020 12:31 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments