Although this post takes starting point from retail industry. It is valid also for all other industries including B2B.
And you should consider yourself lucky.
Now is the best time ever to build real customer relations. Long term relations that are not solely based on new arrivals, special prices and discounts constantly eating your margins.
Customer relations even without new arrivals!Posted by lyceum under Online Marketing
From https://easylive.se 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on April 16, 2023 10:17 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments