Did you know there are different search engines to use besides Google today to search without tracking and new ways to be found online with these search engines?



In the United States, the biggest search engine went down slightly according to these stats. Within the United States, Google makes up 87.78 percent of the US market share, compared to 91.45 percent worldwide.



However, with last year’s election and websites being banned and canceled many people started using other search engines to do their research.



People no longer wanted to be tracked by the big tech giants.

