Dwell Time in SEO: The Complete Guide

Dwell time is the amount of time visitors spend on your website, before going back to search results. The longer they stay, the better it is for your ranking.

In this guide, we will cover everything about dwell time, including how you can improve it and make visitors stick to your content.


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Erik: Thanks for the information. Here is the link: https://blog.bizsugar.com/2022/03/27/google-analytics-ga4-universal/

All the Best,

Martin
Written by erikemanuelli
17 minutes ago

Thanks for the link, Martin! :)

I'm on it right now.
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Erik: Did you watch the latest webinar on BizSugar about the new Google analytics tool. GA4? The presenter said that the wording, bounce rate, will change in the future. What will happen with the dwell time for this post / page, if I let it be in the browser, for later reading?

All the Best,

Martin
Written by erikemanuelli
3 hours ago

I might have missed it, Martin.

Is there a link to watch it again?

As per your question, dwell time is only when you click on the link on search engine pages, then visit the website and then coming back again to SERPs.

It does not count as dwell time, as far as I know, if you click on any other referral links, pages or websites.
Written by erikemanuelli
1 day 10 hours ago

Good to hear, Martin.

Have you discovered what dwell time is? :)
Written by lyceum
1 day 4 hours ago

Erik: Not yet! ;) I will read the post before I go to bed, or tomorrow morning! :)

All the Best,

Martin
Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Do you know what dwell time is?

Are you working to improve it on your site?
Written by lyceum
1 day 21 hours ago

Erik: I want to know what dwell time is! ;) I have to click on the link and read the post! ;)
