Dwell time is the amount of time visitors spend on your website, before going back to search results. The longer they stay, the better it is for your ranking.
In this guide, we will cover everything about dwell time, including how you can improve it and make visitors stick to your content.
Dwell Time in SEO: The Complete GuidePosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From https://erikemanuelli.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 4, 2022 12:27 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
17 minutes ago
I'm on it right now.
4 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
3 hours ago
Is there a link to watch it again?
As per your question, dwell time is only when you click on the link on search engine pages, then visit the website and then coming back again to SERPs.
It does not count as dwell time, as far as I know, if you click on any other referral links, pages or websites.
1 day 10 hours ago
Have you discovered what dwell time is? :)
1 day 4 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
2 days ago
Are you working to improve it on your site?
1 day 21 hours ago