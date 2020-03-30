A big part of SEO is off-page SEO.
Off-page SEO is mostly about link building.
Link building is usually achieved through email outreach.
And email outreach is about email copywriting and etiquette.
Voilà: from SEO to copywriting.
So are you going to build those links or not?
Read everything here!
Email Copywriting in SEO Outreach: What NOT to Do
From https://growthrocks.com
