Featured snippets are an important part of SEO.
They can increase your website’s visibility and help you attract more traffic.
In this post, we will cover everything you need to know about featured snippets: what they are, why they are important, how to get them, and the best practices to optimize your content for them.
Featured Snippets: Everything You Need to KnowPosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From https://erikemanuelli.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on May 11, 2022 10:28 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
9 hours ago
I hope to get it, someday. ;)
7 hours ago
What would you call the box on Google you could get if you have written a book? Is that a kind of snippet?
All the Best,
Martin
14 hours ago
good to hear it.
Regarding finding keywords related to podcasts, you can use different methods.
I have a guide that may help you:
https://erikemanuelli.com/keyword-research/#find
10 hours ago
Did you post "end up as" a feature snippet for the question, What is dwell time? ;)
2 days ago
Maybe, you already have some. ;)
1 day 5 hours ago
2 days ago
2 days ago