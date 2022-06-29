Iconic publications maintain a dizzying blogging schedule by recruiting large contributor bases. Entrepreneur and Forbes may get away with a “content mill” approach to mass volume publishing but individual bloggers cannot maintain publishing at such a blistering pace.
Typically, most bloggers benefit from publishing SEO-optimized, highly detailed posts on a weekly basis. Publishing in-depth content less frequently drives organic, highly targeted traffic on a passive basis.
How Often Should You Blog?
