Confused about Social Selling? You have been told that you really should not use Social Media to sell online.



Social Selling sounds more like Social (without Selling). It doesn’t sound very sexy being the General Manager, Director of Marketing or Director of Sales that have to tell the Hotel Owners that strategies now focus on relationships and engagements.



The Hotel Owners turn their heads looking at you like you are crazy. And you continue to tell that Social Selling is about first connecting with the customers socially and selling second.

