17
Vote
2 Comment
Confused about Social Selling? You have been told that you really should not use Social Media to sell online.

Social Selling sounds more like Social (without Selling). It doesn’t sound very sexy being the General Manager, Director of Marketing or Director of Sales that have to tell the Hotel Owners that strategies now focus on relationships and engagements.

The Hotel Owners turn their heads looking at you like you are crazy. And you continue to tell that Social Selling is about first connecting with the customers socially and selling second.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Are: Do you have any recent example of great social selling in your industry?
- 0 +



Written by AreMorch
1 hour 3 minutes ago

I wrote a little about EVEN Hotels in this article -https://aremorch.com/hotels/10-ways-for-hotels-to-upgrade-the-customer-experience/ - They use value innovation in combination with great Social Selling. Awesome Hotel team here :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company