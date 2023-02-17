We’ve seen lots of tutorials on how to earn money blogging from a blog without ads. But realistically, is it possible?



The two most popular ways to monetize a blog are:



Google Ads: Pretty much everyone is accepted. No wait times, and easy setup.

Selling services: There’s always a need for writers or virtual assistants that can make businesses’ lives easier.

Both of those methods have huge disadvantaged:



Google Ads are extremely cheap. You won’t likely earn a lot, even if you have lots of traffic.

Selling services means you work 24/7, hardly taking any vacation. It is hard to plan your life around a constant need to do something to get paid. It can make money but it is exhausting.

Are there any alternative blog monetization methods you’d like to explore?

