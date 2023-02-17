We’ve seen lots of tutorials on how to earn money blogging from a blog without ads. But realistically, is it possible?
The two most popular ways to monetize a blog are:
Google Ads: Pretty much everyone is accepted. No wait times, and easy setup.
Selling services: There’s always a need for writers or virtual assistants that can make businesses’ lives easier.
Both of those methods have huge disadvantaged:
Google Ads are extremely cheap. You won’t likely earn a lot, even if you have lots of traffic.
Selling services means you work 24/7, hardly taking any vacation. It is hard to plan your life around a constant need to do something to get paid. It can make money but it is exhausting.
Are there any alternative blog monetization methods you’d like to explore?
How To Earn Money Blogging From A Blog Without Ads
From https://inspiretothrive.com
Comments