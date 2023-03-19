Twitter is an incredibly useful tool for businesses to help generate leads and facilitate customer relationships. It is one of the most powerful social media platforms available, allowing companies to reach potential customers, promote their products and services, and build brand awareness.
Used correctly, Twitter can be a great asset for generating leads and increasing customer loyalty. There are over 450 million active users on the popular social networking site today.
How To Facilitate Leads Through Twitter MarketingPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://upcity.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on March 19, 2023 1:22 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments