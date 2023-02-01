Is live video shopping for e-commerce taking the retail industry by storm?



Yes.



Live shopping, otherwise known as live e-commerce or Livestream shopping is currently the hottest trend to give attention to if you want to maximize revenue for your brand.



Through live shopping, brands can acquire, engage, and convert new customers.



What’s more, it transforms online shopping into an interactive and engaging experience for digital shoppers.



Undoubtedly, live video shopping is transforming the future of e-commerce.



This guide shares practical live online selling tactics that are proven to work.

