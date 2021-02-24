19
Successful bloggers learn. Always. Figuring out how to learn blogging starts with being open to learning.

Park your ego at the door. Be open. I have blogged for a bit. I always find myself learning new things daily.

No blogger knows it all. Even top-level pros far beyond my skill set and worldly success open themselves to learning because in a world of change, closed-minded bloggers who stop learning, fail. Open-minded bloggers who keep learning, succeed.




Written by Inspiretothrive
Hi Martin, yes, they do go together nicely. There are so many things to consider when starting a new website/blog today. I'm glad you are taking the time to prepare :) Best wishes for it!
Written by lyceum
Lisa: I have learned blogging over a long period of time. I see it now as great companion together with my podcasts and newsletter. My web maker has taught me some important lessons, as I am preparing to launch my "last" site. I have been tinkering about the blog format, categories, including audio, photo, and video, etc.

Martin
