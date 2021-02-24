Successful bloggers learn. Always. Figuring out how to learn blogging starts with being open to learning.



Park your ego at the door. Be open. I have blogged for a bit. I always find myself learning new things daily.



No blogger knows it all. Even top-level pros far beyond my skill set and worldly success open themselves to learning because in a world of change, closed-minded bloggers who stop learning, fail. Open-minded bloggers who keep learning, succeed.





