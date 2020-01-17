Everytime I meet with a new client one of the first things I hear is that “I am not good at promoting myself.” or “I do not know how to promote myself.”
Then, after we talk about it I also learn they do not like seeing their own photos, videos or hearing the sound of their own voice. Afterall, you may not want to end up with egg on your face while promoting yourself!
Now, does this sound familiar to you? It sure does to me!
How to Self Promote Yourself Without Getting Egg on Your Face
8 hours ago
In the paragraph under the tittle, Let Go of Your Ego To Learn How to Self Promote Yourself, you explain in a good way, why you should not think so much how you look or sound. I agree with you. You will become better with training and experience.
Best Premises,
Martin