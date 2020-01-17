Everytime I meet with a new client one of the first things I hear is that “I am not good at promoting myself.” or “I do not know how to promote myself.”



Then, after we talk about it I also learn they do not like seeing their own photos, videos or hearing the sound of their own voice. Afterall, you may not want to end up with egg on your face while promoting yourself!



Now, does this sound familiar to you? It sure does to me!



