17
Vote
1 Comment
Everytime I meet with a new client one of the first things I hear is that “I am not good at promoting myself.” or “I do not know how to promote myself.”

Then, after we talk about it I also learn they do not like seeing their own photos, videos or hearing the sound of their own voice. Afterall, you may not want to end up with egg on your face while promoting yourself!

Now, does this sound familiar to you? It sure does to me!

Learn how to overcome this by reading more!


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Lisa: Do you want "fries with that" (egg)?! ;) I don't think you should "let go of your ego," if you understand the philosophical meaning of the word, I in Latin. Without your ego, you can't promote yourself, or somebody else, for that matter. You have to figure your true self, answer the "why" question, etc., in order to be able to promote yourself, your business, and brand.

In the paragraph under the tittle, Let Go of Your Ego To Learn How to Self Promote Yourself, you explain in a good way, why you should not think so much how you look or sound. I agree with you. You will become better with training and experience.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company