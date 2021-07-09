One of the main issues with starting a small business is how to reach your audience and customers. In fact, it may be one of the most challenging parts of running a company, whether it’s online or a brick-and-mortar store.



This is because if you don’t have exposure, no one will find your business. Have you looked up a business online only to find they did not have a website or a Google My Business Page?



Fortunately, there are many ways to market your company online.

