One of the main issues with starting a small business is how to reach your audience and customers. In fact, it may be one of the most challenging parts of running a company, whether it’s online or a brick-and-mortar store.

This is because if you don’t have exposure, no one will find your business. Have you looked up a business online only to find they did not have a website or a Google My Business Page?

Fortunately, there are many ways to market your company online.


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Lisa: Happy Friday! I will do my first Twitter Fleets today! ;) I have thing about Twitter that I will tweet to you... :)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Lisa: You know, Content is King, Context is Queen, and Conversation should be Present(ID)ent. My twist to conversational marketing.

All the Best,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
5 hours ago

Yes indeed! :) Happy Friday Martin.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Lisa: My marketing tip is to start out with creating content for your own hubs, e.g., your blog, newsletter, and podcast.

Best Premises,

Martin
- 1 +



Written by Inspiretothrive
6 hours ago

Content is King and Queen Martin :) Thanks for your tip.
- 0 +



