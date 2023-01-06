A total of 2,364,534 emails are sent across the internet in just 1 second. And of them, 67% are spam! To understand the importance of correct email marketing services and campaigns you do not need to read any statistics.



At any time of the day, you are using your email. To write a friend, to apply for a job offer, to respond to a customer, or to request information.



If you want to be a successful email marketer, you have to make sure that your messages are opened by recipients without ending up in the trash (or even worse, being flagged as SPAM).



How can you accomplish this mission with email marketing?



Here are some suggestions you can apply to your next email marketing campaign.

