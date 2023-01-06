16
Vote
0 Comment

Is Your Email Marketing Being Flagged as Spam?

Is Your Email Marketing Being Flagged as Spam? - https://inspiretothrive.com Avatar Posted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://inspiretothrive.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on January 6, 2023 9:34 am
A total of 2,364,534 emails are sent across the internet in just 1 second. And of them, 67% are spam! To understand the importance of correct email marketing services and campaigns you do not need to read any statistics.

At any time of the day, you are using your email. To write a friend, to apply for a job offer, to respond to a customer, or to request information.

If you want to be a successful email marketer, you have to make sure that your messages are opened by recipients without ending up in the trash (or even worse, being flagged as SPAM).

How can you accomplish this mission with email marketing?

Here are some suggestions you can apply to your next email marketing campaign.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company