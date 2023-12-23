16
Vote
0 Comment
Short Message Service marketing, known as SMS marketing, is a promotional SMS marketing strategy that businesses use to engage with their customers.

It involves sending messages via text messaging services to inform customers of new products, promotions, and discounts. You can use SMS marketing software to help you with this messaging.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company