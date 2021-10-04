Google’s John Mueller answered a question about how long it takes for Google to process moving from non-www version of a site to a www version of the site. Mueller answered the question but he also addressed the bigger issue of site changes and whether or not they are even necessary.
Major Changes to a Website: Why Are You Even Doing It?Posted by Ihya1324 under Online Marketing
From https://www.searchenginejournal.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on October 4, 2021 7:29 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments