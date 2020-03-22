Have you ever visited a website where all there is to do is scroll down?
There is no Menu - only a story to be said.
These websites are known as single-page or one-page websites.
And they are excellent for showcasing portfolios, brochure websites and landing pages.
But how do they perform in terms of loading times, conversion rates and mobile-friendliness?
Read everything here!
One Page Website: Everything you Need to KnowPosted by nic0las under Online Marketing
From https://growthrocks.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on March 22, 2020 11:17 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments
3 hours ago