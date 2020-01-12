

Adidas has three stirpes

Coca-cola is red

and Apple Thinks Different.



It looks like common knowledge but this wouldn’t be the case if it weren’t for branding.



And branding should be left to the big boys, right?



Not really.



Branding is more than logos, colours, and taglines.

But most importantly, branding is not only for the big corps.



Here’s everything you need to know about small business branding!



