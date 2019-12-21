Getting traffic and visitors to your site is one thing.



Turning these visitors into paying customers is a whole different story.



This is where Conversion Rate Optimization comes in.



CRO Tools can help you test, measure and optimize your marketing & sales tactics.

Accordingly, you can find many such tools for:



- Data analytics

- Landing pages

- Page load speed

- User-behaviour tracking

- A/B test



So here are The Top 10 CRO Tools we will be using the coming year - and a few words about each one of them to get to know them.



