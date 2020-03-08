No matter how many rocket emojis we often use, digital marketing is not rocket science.



However, this doesn’t mean that digital marketing doesn’t have its own set of rules which you need to know about and follow.



More than so when these rules change all the time.



Be it a change in Google’s algorithm affecting your SEO, a Facebook update that renders chatbots harder to use or a tool that just came out which can change your content distribution strategy completely, you have to keep up with the changes.



Thankfully, there are many digital marketing blogs out there that do research and write content so you know what’s up.



And these are our favorites!

