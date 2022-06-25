If you’re a regular reader of blogs, you know that updated posts are always welcome. There’s nothing worse than coming across a post from 2012 and realizing that the information is no longer relevant.
Updated blog posts bring readers back because they provide current, accurate information. If you’re searching for information on a particular topic, you want to be sure that you’re getting the most up-to-date information available.
But what about the old comments?
Updated Old Blog Posts and When to Delete Old CommentsPosted by Inspiretothrive under Online Marketing
From https://lisapats.medium.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on June 25, 2022 12:01 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments