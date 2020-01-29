18
Vote
0 Comment

Virtual Reality Marketing - 7 Examples to Inspire You

Virtual Reality Marketing - 7 Examples to Inspire You - https://growthrocks.com Avatar Posted by nic0las under Online Marketing
From https://growthrocks.com 8 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on January 29, 2020 12:33 pm
Extended Reality (XR) blurs the line between the real and the virtual.

Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) are all parts of Extended Reality.

But what do these new realities mean for the marketing and advertising industries?

Here’s a taste of how 7 big brands tap into these new technologies and make the most out of them:
▪️ BMW
▪️ IKEA
▪️ Nike
▪️ L’Oréal
▪️ Natural History Museum of London
+2 more

Read everything here!



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company