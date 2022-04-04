27
Vote
2 Comment

What Is The ROI of Virtual Events?

What Is The ROI of Virtual Events? - https://www.thesocialmediahat.com Avatar Posted by mallton under Online Marketing
From https://www.thesocialmediahat.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on April 4, 2022 10:26 am
Should you take the time and spend the money to host your own virtual event? Is virtual event ROI even possible? Let's find out.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 41 minutes ago

Mike: You have an automatic window showing on your site, for booking a webinar. Is that an additional source of information regarding the return on investment of virtual events?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by mallton
1 hour 1 minute ago

Hi Martin! Yes indeed, that webinar goes into more detail on leads & content plus many other benefits brands can gain from virtual events.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company