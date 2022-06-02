24
As blogging websites have become more popular, the need for blogging networks has increased. There are over 600 million blogs in 2022 according to EarthWeb. That’s a lot of competition for a single blog owner to compete with.

However, blogging networks provide a way for bloggers to connect with each other and share ideas. These networks can also help promote each other’s blogs among the millions.

Learn how to network with other blogging websites to learn from other bloggers and grow your own blog along the way in blogging networks.


Written by Inspiretothrive
32 minutes ago

You are welcome Martin, I haven't heard of that one!
Written by lyceum
1 hour 59 minutes ago

Lisa: Thanks for including BizSugar in your post! I belonged to a blogging network back in the day, called Pajamas Media.

All the Best,

Martin
