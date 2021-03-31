Twitter is one of the major social platforms where marketers are attempting to encourage leads and sales. Sadly, most fail, not so much because they are incompetent, but the nature of streaming social media is such that the reach of ads is much smaller than it appears.
Read why the basic structure of Twitter militates against success, and decide if it is worth your time and effort.
Why It's So Hard To Market On TwitterPosted by Rbacal under Online Marketing
From https://rbacal.medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on March 31, 2021
