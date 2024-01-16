One of the few positives of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 was the rise in popularity of online delivery services. Instacart is one of the mainstream online delivery services that operate in the United States today.



People use it to buy groceries, baby items, beverages, medical supplies, cleaning supplies, fruits, pet food, self-care items, and other products they usually buy at convenience stores.



People use online delivery services because they are convenient and give them access to many household items without going outside. This is ideal for people who work long hours, have children to look after, or cannot frequently drive to stores to buy their essentials.



Business owners like yourself can take advantage of this trend to advertise your products to shoppers on these platforms.

