Getting paid for work, or – better still – getting paid on time, can be the bane of freelancers’ life. A tool therefore that promises to streamline the payment process for freelancers is likely to be greeted with open arms.
In walks Accelerated Payment, a new tool by Stoke Talent, a leading freelance management system. The tool enables businesses to pay freelancers, consultants, and contract workers within 24 hours. Not only are freelancers paid within a day, but the system makes payments via preferred payment methods and in the freelancer’s chosen currency.
New Tool Allows Freelancers to Get Paid Quicker and in Native Currency
From https://smallbiztrends.com
