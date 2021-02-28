16
Vote
0 Comment
Getting paid for work, or – better still – getting paid on time, can be the bane of freelancers’ life. A tool therefore that promises to streamline the payment process for freelancers is likely to be greeted with open arms.
In walks Accelerated Payment, a new tool by Stoke Talent, a leading freelance management system. The tool enables businesses to pay freelancers, consultants, and contract workers within 24 hours. Not only are freelancers paid within a day, but the system makes payments via preferred payment methods and in the freelancer’s chosen currency.


Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Latest Comments
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Share your small business tips with the community!








Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop

SEO Company