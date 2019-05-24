When managing multiple sales platforms across channels, it's essential your product catalog management stays fined-tuned. That is, maintaining a strategic process for keeping all product details accurate, consistent, and engaging across marketing and sales channels. a well-managed product catalog instills trust, an optimized product catalog is great for growth, and product catalog management makes partnerships profitable.
Product Catalog Management Isn't a Luxury for Brands and Online Retailers—It's a NecessityPosted by DorothyAtForty under Products and Services
From https://www.plytix.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on May 24, 2019 1:17 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Comments