Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has launched a new money management solution with a deliberate seller-centric approach. Known as Balance, the money management solution includes a raft to tools to help merchants run their business more effectively. The tools include a business account, business card, rewards, and no monthly fees.
Shopify Balance Launched for Small Business Money Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on June 3, 2020 1:58 pm
