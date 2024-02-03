Venmo has introduced enhanced business profiles designed to foster stronger connections between local businesses and their customers. This move represents a crucial step for small businesses aiming to expand their reach and engage with a loyal customer base in an increasingly digital marketplace.
Venmo's New Business Profiles: A Game-Changer for Small Businesses
From https://smallbiztrends.com 15 hours ago
