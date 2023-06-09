In an exciting development for the millions of small businesses using WhatsApp for communication, the popular messaging app has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they’ve been sent. This update brings greater control over chats, empowering users to rectify misspellings, add additional context, or simply change their minds after hitting send.

To use this new feature, users just need to long-press on a sent message and select ‘Edit’ from the menu within the 15-minute timeframe. The updated messages will then be marked as ‘edited’, ensuring full transparency in conversations. This feature does not expose the edit history, maintaining the privacy of the users’ changes.

